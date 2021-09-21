Chinese singer Cai Xukun. Androgynous pop idols and others who don’t conform to gender norms have been targeted by regulators. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China’s campaign for conformity is taking aim at ‘effeminate’ men
- Regulators have warned media firms off androgynous pop idols and anyone who doesn’t conform to gender norms and called for a boycott of ‘fan culture’
- It’s a sustained and coordinated push that’s linked to President Xi Jinping’s broader ‘common prosperity’ initiative, observer says
