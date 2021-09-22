A study sponsored by the Committee of 100 found disparities in the way that defendants with Asian or Chinese names versus more Western names have been arrested and sentenced in Economic Espionage Act cases. Photo: AFP
US espionage prosecutions ‘discriminatory’ against Chinese and Asian defendants, says Committee of 100
- Study sponsored by the Committee of 100 examines court filings of 190 Economic Espionage Act cases involving 276 defendants between 1996 and 2020
- Research finds disparities in the way that defendants with Asian or Chinese names versus Western names have been arrested and sentenced in these cases
Topic | US-China trade war
