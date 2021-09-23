The US Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted a rule that will help the agency delist from American stock markets any Chinese companies that fail to provide audit information. Photo: Reuters The US Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted a rule that will help the agency delist from American stock markets any Chinese companies that fail to provide audit information. Photo: Reuters
China

US takes new step on delisting Chinese companies from stock exchanges for audit violations

  • New Securities and Exchange Commission rule threatens hundreds of Chinese businesses trading on US markets
  • Regulation is latest step in Washington’s broader pursuit of financial decoupling from Beijing

Jodi Xu Klein
Updated: 12:06am, 23 Sep, 2021

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has adopted a rule that will help the agency delist from American stock markets any Chinese companies that fail to provide audit information. Photo: Reuters
