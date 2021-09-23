French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters
China

Joe Biden discusses Aukus alliance with Emmanuel Macron

  • The French president agrees to have his ambassador, who had been recalled over the miscommunication, return to Washington
  • A joint statement says the two leaders will meet in Europe next month to coordinate Indo-Pacific strategies

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:33am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the Aukus alliance and agreed to have the French ambassador return to Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE