Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
China

Chinese ambassador Qin Gang says continued ‘confrontation’ by US will hinder chance at cooperation

  • ‘We do not accept condescending lecturing. And we do not accept words or deeds that undermine China’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity’
  • New envoy says both Washington and Beijing need to honour their climate commitments with ‘real action’

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE