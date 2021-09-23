Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang in Washington on August 31. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese ambassador Qin Gang says continued ‘confrontation’ by US will hinder chance at cooperation
- ‘We do not accept condescending lecturing. And we do not accept words or deeds that undermine China’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity’
- New envoy says both Washington and Beijing need to honour their climate commitments with ‘real action’
Topic | US-China relations
