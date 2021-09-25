Shoppers in Beijing’s Sanlitun district. Covid controls and economic uncertainly are likely to dampen spending during the upcoming holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Covid controls and financial worries take sheen off China’s golden week for millions
- Strict lockdowns in some parts of the country and growing economic uncertainty are likely to dampen tourism and spending during the National Day holiday
- Recent crackdowns on the property market and private tutoring could prompt many consumers to tighten their belts
Topic | China Society
Shoppers in Beijing’s Sanlitun district. Covid controls and economic uncertainly are likely to dampen spending during the upcoming holiday. Photo: EPA-EFE