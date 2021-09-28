The Biden administration will host EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh this week for a forum on trade and technology. Photo: Reuters
US says dispute with European Union over industrial metals tariffs may resolve soon
- Biden administration this week will host EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh for inaugural meeting of US-EU Trade and Technology Council
- Talks to resolve tariffs placed on steel and aluminium are ‘on a separate track … with the aim by the end of the year having a path forward’, says US official
Topic | US-ally trade wars
