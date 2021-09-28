The Biden administration will host EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh this week for a forum on trade and technology. Photo: Reuters The Biden administration will host EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh this week for a forum on trade and technology. Photo: Reuters
China

US says dispute with European Union over industrial metals tariffs may resolve soon

  • Biden administration this week will host EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in Pittsburgh for inaugural meeting of US-EU Trade and Technology Council
  • Talks to resolve tariffs placed on steel and aluminium are ‘on a separate track … with the aim by the end of the year having a path forward’, says US official

Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:54am, 28 Sep, 2021

