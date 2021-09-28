Rural carriers in the US that use Huawei Technologies equipment were instructed on Monday how to apply for federal financing to remove and replace that equipment. Photo: AP Rural carriers in the US that use Huawei Technologies equipment were instructed on Monday how to apply for federal financing to remove and replace that equipment. Photo: AP
US instructs rural carriers how to apply for funding to remove Huawei and ZTE telecoms equipment

  • Started under Trump administration, a US$1.9 billion ‘rip and replace’ programme continues under Joe Biden
  • FCC says telecoms carriers that service up to 10 million customers can apply for financing to remove equipment US claims is a national security threat

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein

Updated: 5:46am, 28 Sep, 2021

