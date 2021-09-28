White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House on Monday. Photo: AP
White House stresses US Justice Department’s independence in striking Meng Wanzhou deal
- Press secretary Jen Psaki says the agreement was purely a ‘legal matter’ and rejected the suggestion of a prisoner swap for two Canadians held by China
- The resolution of Meng’s case has ‘zero impact’ on the Biden administration’s China policy, according to Psaki
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
