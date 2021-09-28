General Mark Milley testifies during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday in Washington. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Top US military official defends phone calls to a Chinese counterpart during final days of Trump presidency
- General Mark Milley, says that the calls were made in coordination with other defence department officials
- The calls he says were to reassure Beijing that the US would not launch an attack on the country
Topic | US-China relations
