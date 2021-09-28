US President Joe Biden at the White House on September 9, 2021. Photo: Getty Images via TNS
Eight months in, Joe Biden’s China policy still lacks definition
- Lack of clarity around the US-China policy review process has spurred confusion and uncertainty in the business, analyst and military contractor communities
- Any major difference from Trump administration stance has been hard to discern
