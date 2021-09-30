US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the inaugural Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the inaugural Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the inaugural Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US, EU meet to forge trade and tech alliance to reduce dependence on China

  • Trade and Technology Council is an effort to counter China’s often disruptive global footprint through multinational partnership, a goal of President Joe Biden
  • The talks are being held over two days in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark MagnierFinbarr Bermingham
Mark Magnier in Pittsburghand Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:44am, 30 Sep, 2021

