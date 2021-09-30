US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the inaugural Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US, EU meet to forge trade and tech alliance to reduce dependence on China
- Trade and Technology Council is an effort to counter China’s often disruptive global footprint through multinational partnership, a goal of President Joe Biden
- The talks are being held over two days in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
