Huawei and ZTE are the only two companies specifically mentioned in the Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act. Photo illustration: Reuters
US legislation aimed at Huawei, ZTE telecoms infrastructure in Europe gains momentum
- More representatives in the House signed on as cosponsors and a Senate version was introduced
- The legislation ‘would provide financing to European allies who are most vulnerable to low-cost options like Huawei’, according to two US senators
Topic | US-China tech war
