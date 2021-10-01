LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters
LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters
China

Lawmaker asks LinkedIn, Microsoft why they censored US journalists’ accounts in China

  • The three targeted reporters had written about the mass internment camps in Xinjiang, Tibet and deteriorating press freedoms in China, among other topics
  • Action by the professional networking platform is ‘a gross appeasement and an act of submission’ to the Chinese government, US Senator Rick Scott says

Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 3:56am, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters
LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE