LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft, has blocked China-based users from accessing the accounts of several US journalists. Illustration: Reuters
Lawmaker asks LinkedIn, Microsoft why they censored US journalists’ accounts in China
- The three targeted reporters had written about the mass internment camps in Xinjiang, Tibet and deteriorating press freedoms in China, among other topics
- Action by the professional networking platform is ‘a gross appeasement and an act of submission’ to the Chinese government, US Senator Rick Scott says
