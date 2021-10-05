US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks in Washington on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Lack of specifics on US’ China policy frustrates those seeking change from Trade Representative Katherine Tai
- Tai says any major adjustments in trade with China will depend on talks with her counterpart in Beijing, which have yet to be scheduled
- Observers note that tariffs did not change Beijing’s behaviour, but they are still in place
Topic | US-China relations
