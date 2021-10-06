US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaking about China policy on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaking about China policy on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
US to ask for public comment on reinstating tariff exclusions on Chinese goods

  • New move by Washington suggests the Trump-era hard line on Chinese imports will continue, at least in the short term
  • US Trade Representative’s Office says decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis after a 50-day comment period

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:21am, 6 Oct, 2021

