Making any real policy changes for US President Joe Biden will be difficult until at least after the November 2022 midterm elections for Congress. Illustration: Henry Wong
Congress is major hurdle to Joe Biden’s reset on China relations
- The biggest obstacle Biden and his team face trying to de-escalate tensions with China is Congress, according to senior managers at US tech firms
- Making any real policy changes will be difficult until at least after November 2022 when political parties no longer focus on China to discredit each other
Topic | US-China tech war
