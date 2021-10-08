A worker at Esquel Group’s spinning mill in Changji county in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Handout
US judge rejects Esquel Group’s request to remove Xinjiang unit from ‘entity list’
- Esquel had sought a preliminary injunction – and removal of sanctions – while it sues the US Commerce Department for acting against the subsidiary
- Judge finds Esquel is not likely to succeed in that case because it fails to show the department had exceeded its authority, but company says it will appeal
