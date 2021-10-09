Luo Changping, who now runs a legal consultancy, was a well-known investigative reporter. Photo: Handout
Former journalist detained over comments about Chinese soldiers in war movie
- Luo Changping, 40, is being held in Sanya on the charge of ‘infringing the reputation and honour of national martyrs’
- His social media post about troops who died during a battle in the Korean war – depicted in a new blockbuster – drew criticism online and from PLA Daily
Topic | China Society
Luo Changping, who now runs a legal consultancy, was a well-known investigative reporter. Photo: Handout