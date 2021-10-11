Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2021. Photo: AFP Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
China

exclusive | Xi Jinping plans call with EU’s Charles Michel, as Brussels looks to steady ship on China

  • European Council President Charles Michel will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday
  • Call would follow European Union leadership talks last week on how the bloc should engage with China going forward

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr BerminghamKinling Lo
Finbarr Bermingham in Brusselsand Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 11:33pm, 11 Oct, 2021

