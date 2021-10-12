Rescuers drain off floodwaters after heavy rain at a flooded area in Jiexiu in the city of Jinzhong in China's northern Shanxi province on October 11, 2021. Photo: AFP Rescuers drain off floodwaters after heavy rain at a flooded area in Jiexiu in the city of Jinzhong in China's northern Shanxi province on October 11, 2021. Photo: AFP
15 dead and 19,000 buildings destroyed in China after heavy rain, floods hit Shanxi coal region

  • Flooding hit the coal-rich region during a nationwide energy crunch but most of the 60 coal mines that temporarily closed are reported back to normal operation
  • At least 1.75 million residents across the province were affected by the floods, with 120,000 safely evacuated, says local emergency official

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:54pm, 12 Oct, 2021

