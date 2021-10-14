China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Analysts say the Chinese government will probably not let the property developer collapse. Photo: Reuters China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Analysts say the Chinese government will probably not let the property developer collapse. Photo: Reuters
China

Evergrande crisis: Beijing not likely to let developer collapse even as it gets tough, analysts say

  • The property developer has missed three interest payments and will default if it fails to pay US$119 million by October 23
  • The government, which wants to avoid a bailout, is trying to find a way to penalise the company without creating a sectorwide panic, analysts say

Jodi Xu Klein and Robert Delaney

Updated: 4:41am, 14 Oct, 2021

China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Analysts say the Chinese government will probably not let the property developer collapse. Photo: Reuters China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Analysts say the Chinese government will probably not let the property developer collapse. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande Group’s headquarters in Shenzhen. Analysts say the Chinese government will probably not let the property developer collapse. Photo: Reuters
