Taiwan’s tea plantations are grappling with the effects of extreme weather changes. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s tea growers scramble to adapt to extreme weather
- One plantation owner estimates his crop has been slashed in half after torrential rain followed last year’s drought
- The changing conditions have brought earlier pest attacks and even the flavour of the island’s prized teas has altered
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s tea plantations are grappling with the effects of extreme weather changes. Photo: Reuters