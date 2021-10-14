Firefighters battle the blaze at a building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: EBC via AP Firefighters battle the blaze at a building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: EBC via AP
Fire kills 25 people and injures dozens in southern Taiwan

  • Blaze engulfed 13-storey residential building in the city of Kaohsiung around 3am
  • Firefighters are not sure what started it; witnesses said they heard an explosion

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:17pm, 14 Oct, 2021

