Microsoft’s LinkedIn business and employment-oriented online service says it is shutting down its operations in China. Photo: Shutterstock
breaking | Microsoft’s LinkedIn job site says it will shut operations in China, citing ‘greater compliance requirements’
- Network, criticised for censoring politically sensitive posts in China, says it is facing a ‘significantly more challenging operating environment’
- LinkedIn says it will open a China-only service that will ‘not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles”.
Topic | US-China relations
