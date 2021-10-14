Microsoft’s LinkedIn business and employment-oriented online service says it is shutting down its operations in China. Photo: Shutterstock Microsoft’s LinkedIn business and employment-oriented online service says it is shutting down its operations in China. Photo: Shutterstock
breaking | Microsoft’s LinkedIn job site says it will shut operations in China, citing ‘greater compliance requirements’

  • Network, criticised for censoring politically sensitive posts in China, says it is facing a ‘significantly more challenging operating environment’
  • LinkedIn says it will open a China-only service that will ‘not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles”.

Jacob Fromer
Updated: 11:04pm, 14 Oct, 2021

