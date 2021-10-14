The China-Europe rail link saw record freight levels in the first half of the year, but it was largely one-way traffic. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping says country will continue to build links to outside world
- Chinese leader also highlighted the country’s role in keeping the global supply chain running during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Xi was speaking at the start of a UN conference on sustainable transport
Topic | Infrastructure
The China-Europe rail link saw record freight levels in the first half of the year, but it was largely one-way traffic. Photo: Xinhua