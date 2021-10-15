US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington will press ahead on a broad range of issues, from rights violations in countries such as China, Afghanistan and Syria, to broader themes, including women’s rights. Photo: Reuters
US rejoins the UN Human Rights Council, paving way for further tension with Beijing
- Washington received 168 votes out of a possible 193 at the UN General Assembly to serve on the council
- Washington will press ahead on a broad range of issues, from rights violations in countries such as China, Afghanistan and Syria, says UN ambassador to the UN
