US rejoins the UN Human Rights Council, paving way for further tension with Beijing

  • Washington received 168 votes out of a possible 193 at the UN General Assembly to serve on the council
  • Washington will press ahead on a broad range of issues, from rights violations in countries such as China, Afghanistan and Syria, says UN ambassador to the UN

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 1:36am, 15 Oct, 2021

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington will press ahead on a broad range of issues, from rights violations in countries such as China, Afghanistan and Syria, to broader themes, including women’s rights. Photo: Reuters
