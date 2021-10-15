Kaohsiung police suspect the fire at the former department store may have been caused by burning sandalwood powder. Photo: Reuters Kaohsiung police suspect the fire at the former department store may have been caused by burning sandalwood powder. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China

Two questioned over deadly Taiwan blaze which killed 46 people

  • A man and a woman are being interviewed by Taiwanese prosecutors in Kaohsiung after fire destroyed dilapidated building
  • The former department store was home to some of the southern city’s most underprivileged residents

Jack Lau
Updated: 1:03pm, 15 Oct, 2021

