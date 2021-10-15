Scaffolding is put up at the fire damaged Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan building blaze: survivors and grieving relatives demand answers
- In the aftermath of Taiwan’s second worst fire in history, residents urge authorities to find the cause of the Kaohsiung blaze
- Residents tell of obstructed stairwells, broken lifts and unoccupied floors in a building that was decades past its prime
Topic | Taiwan
