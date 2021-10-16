A security person watches from a guard tower around a detention facility in Yarkent county in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on March 21. Photo: AP
Biden links policies targeting Uygurs in Xinjiang to the Holocaust
- ‘We see today the patterns, the choices, playing out around the world, even as we speak,’ says the US president
- The Biden administration has emphasised repeatedly since taking office that it views human rights as a central pillar of American foreign policy
Topic | US-China relations
A security person watches from a guard tower around a detention facility in Yarkent county in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region on March 21. Photo: AP