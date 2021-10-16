More services will be needed to meet the needs of China’s ageing population. Photo: Xinhua
Rural China ageing faster than urban areas as proportion of over-60s continues to grow
- The proportion of over-60s in the population has risen from 10.3 per cent to 18.7 per cent over two decades, a trend that accelerated in recent years
- The problem is likely to be one of the country’s greatest challenges, especially as birth rates continue to fall
Topic | China's ageing population
More services will be needed to meet the needs of China’s ageing population. Photo: Xinhua