China

Rural China ageing faster than urban areas as proportion of over-60s continues to grow

  • The proportion of over-60s in the population has risen from 10.3 per cent to 18.7 per cent over two decades, a trend that accelerated in recent years
  • The problem is likely to be one of the country’s greatest challenges, especially as birth rates continue to fall

Topic |   China's ageing population
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:31pm, 16 Oct, 2021

More services will be needed to meet the needs of China’s ageing population. Photo: Xinhua
