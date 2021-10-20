DJI’s products account for more than 50 per cent of drone sales in the US. Photo: Reuters
US must put new limits on Chinese drone maker DJI, says Federal Communications Commission member
- Calling DJI ‘Huawei on wings’, a Republican commissioner says the FCC should start the process of adding the company to a blacklist
- ‘They are collecting vast troves of sensitive data on Americans and US critical infrastructure, including high-risk images and facial recognition technology’
Topic | US-China relations
DJI’s products account for more than 50 per cent of drone sales in the US. Photo: Reuters