US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

US ambassador to China nominee takes tough line toward Beijing, cites ‘genocide in Xinjiang’ and need to support Taiwan

  • Nicholas Burns says China has weaknesses that the US can use to its advantage, including demographics and the growing global pushback over its behaviour
  • But he hopes the two powers will find common ground on climate change, global health and nuclear non-proliferation

Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 2:12am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE