US ambassador to China nominee takes tough line toward Beijing, cites ‘genocide in Xinjiang’ and need to support Taiwan
- Nicholas Burns says China has weaknesses that the US can use to its advantage, including demographics and the growing global pushback over its behaviour
- But he hopes the two powers will find common ground on climate change, global health and nuclear non-proliferation
US ambassador to China nominee Nicholas Burns attends a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP