The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced specifics about a new programme for Hongkongers in the United States. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Details of ‘safe haven’ programme for Hongkongers in the US are released
- Eligibility will be extended to holders of both Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and British National (Overseas) passports
- Those covered by the deferred removal plan will be eligible to work in the US and can also apply to leave and re-enter the country
Topic | US-China relations
