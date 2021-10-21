The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters
The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters
China

China’s ‘unfair trade practices’ draw heavy fire at WTO trade review

  • The United States, European Union, Japan, Britain, Australia and Canada all criticise China’s trade actions
  • The tone was markedly sharper than in China’s last review in 2018, when nations spoke positively of Beijing’s engagement on trade issues

Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 4:40am, 21 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters
The World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, where China had its first trade policy review since 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE