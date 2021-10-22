An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua
An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua
China

US and Britain voice objections to Hong Kong’s disqualification of opposition district councillors

  • Statements respond to Hong Kong home affairs office unseating 16 more councillors because of invalid loyalty oaths, raising the total to 55
  • The ‘arbitrary’ disqualifications ‘prevent people in Hong Kong from participating meaningfully in their own governance,’ US State Department spokesman says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 12:36am, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua
An oath-taking ceremony for district councillors in Hong Kong on October 4. Photo: Hong Kong‘s Information Services Department via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE