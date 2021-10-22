International flags outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 20. Photo: Bloomberg
US official says Beijing’s block of Taiwan from United Nations harms international community
- ‘Taiwan being blocked for participation in nearly all of the UN activities creates an immense cost,’ says a US State Department deputy assistant secretary
- Supporters have long argued the benefits of a bigger global voice for the island of 23.5 million people
