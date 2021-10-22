International flags outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 20. Photo: Bloomberg International flags outside the United Nations headquarters in New York on September 20. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US official says Beijing’s block of Taiwan from United Nations harms international community

  • ‘Taiwan being blocked for participation in nearly all of the UN activities creates an immense cost,’ says a US State Department deputy assistant secretary
  • Supporters have long argued the benefits of a bigger global voice for the island of 23.5 million people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 2:57am, 22 Oct, 2021

