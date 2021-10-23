A robotic shark is seen at a cloud computing and artificial intelligence conference, in Hangzhou, in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on October 19. Photo: STR via AFP
US intelligence warns American firms to protect five key technologies from China
- Artificial intelligence, quantum computing, bioscience, semiconductors, and autonomous systems are five critical tech areas, says US intelligence
- American firms and researchers need to pay more attention to protect research against threats from nation-states acquiring American know-how, officials add
Topic | US-China tech war
