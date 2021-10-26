Police are searching for the murderer of a local official in Wuhan in central China, who was killed at home along with four family members. It is alleged a further two victims were killed after the suspected murderer left the home. Photo: Weibo
Police in Wuhan hunt for murderer after local official and 6 others killed in early hours
- Xiaosi township’s acting party secretary Zhang Mouhong was killed on Monday morning along with four members of his family, including two children
- District Public Security Bureau alleges 39-year-old suspect murdered two others after leaving Zhang’s home and before jumping into Yangtze River
Topic | Crime in China
