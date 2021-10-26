Chen Zhanyun has been removed from his post as party secretary for Ejina banner in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
Party chief in Inner Mongolia sacked over ‘insufficient’ Covid-19 response
- Chen Zhanyun has been removed as secretary of Ejina banner, a job he had been in for less than two months
- Over 9,400 tourists are stranded in the scenic area, where most cases in the latest outbreak have been reported
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
