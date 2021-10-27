China Telecom’s US subsidiary has lost its authorisation to operate in the United States. Photo: Bloomberg China Telecom’s US subsidiary has lost its authorisation to operate in the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US Federal Communications Commission revokes China Telecom America’s operating licence, citing national security

  • The order gives China Telecom Americas 60 days to halt US domestic and international service
  • China Unicom Americas and Citic Group’s ComNet (USA) are also under review by the US communications watchdog

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert DelaneyJacob Fromer
Robert Delaney in Washingtonand Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:18am, 27 Oct, 2021

