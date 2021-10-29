The US Justice Department launched the “China Initiative” in 2018 to fight suspected Chinese theft of technical secrets and intellectual property. Photo: AP The US Justice Department launched the “China Initiative” in 2018 to fight suspected Chinese theft of technical secrets and intellectual property. Photo: AP
The US Justice Department launched the “China Initiative” in 2018 to fight suspected Chinese theft of technical secrets and intellectual property. Photo: AP
Study quantifies effects of US Justice Department’s ‘China Initiative’

  • In the report, over 90 per cent of 1,949 top scientists working in the US said Chinese researchers made important contributions to research and teaching
  • Over three-quarters from both groups felt the US should strengthen scientific collaboration with mainland China

Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Oct, 2021

