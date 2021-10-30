Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Prague, Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: CTK via dpa Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Prague, Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: CTK via dpa
Do not give China a free pass on human rights, protest group tells G20

  • Legislators from 14 countries were joined by political exiles to demand that other G20 members hold China to account for suspected human rights abuses
  • The meeting comes amid reports of Chinese intransigence in talks to reach a deal on climate at the G20 and the subsequent COP26 summit in Glasgow

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Rome

Updated: 3:09am, 30 Oct, 2021

