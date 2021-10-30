Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Prague, Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: CTK via dpa
Do not give China a free pass on human rights, protest group tells G20
- Legislators from 14 countries were joined by political exiles to demand that other G20 members hold China to account for suspected human rights abuses
- The meeting comes amid reports of Chinese intransigence in talks to reach a deal on climate at the G20 and the subsequent COP26 summit in Glasgow
Topic | G20
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Prague, Czech Republic on Wednesday. Photo: CTK via dpa