China

US senators try to force Joe Biden’s hand on diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

  • An amendment to the must-pass military spending bill calls for barring federal money from being used for officials to attend the Games, which start in February
  • The move ‘repudiates China’s human rights abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist Party rather than punish American athletes’, says Mitt Romney

Owen Churchill
Updated: 4:11am, 30 Oct, 2021

A countdown clock in Beijing on Wednesday shows 100 days until the start of the Winter Olympics. Photo: Kyodo
