Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 7, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi tells G20 ‘developed countries’ should lead on global emissions
- Richer nations should ‘fully accommodate the special difficulties’ of developing countries in global effort to reduce emissions, Chinese leader says
- China remains a developing country, according to United Nations criteria
Topic | G20
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing on March 7, 2021. Photo: Xinhua