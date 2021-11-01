US Secretary of State Antony Blinken adjusts a microphone for President Joe Biden during an event at the G20 meetings in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Antony Blinken adjusts a microphone for President Joe Biden during an event at the G20 meetings in Rome on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China

Asked about US defence of Taiwan, Antony Blinken repeats commitment to weapons sales only

  • In wake of Joe Biden’s confusing remarks, secretary of state says Washington wants to ‘make sure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself from any aggression’
  • Blinken will not discuss any potential US response if mainland China were to attack the self-ruled island

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 2:31am, 1 Nov, 2021

