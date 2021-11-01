Shanghai Disneyland shut down on Sunday after it was linked to a Covid-19 case. It announced it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday but did not say when it would reopen. Photo: Reuters Shanghai Disneyland shut down on Sunday after it was linked to a Covid-19 case. It announced it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday but did not say when it would reopen. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: link to confirmed case closes Shanghai Disneyland, visitors tested before exit

  • Nearly 34,000 people had nucleic acid testing before being allowed to leave the theme park on Sunday
  • On Sunday, 59 new community infections reported across China, says National Health Commission

Cat Wang

Updated: 4:02pm, 1 Nov, 2021

