Shanghai Disneyland shut down on Sunday after it was linked to a Covid-19 case. It announced it would be closed on Monday and Tuesday but did not say when it would reopen. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: link to confirmed case closes Shanghai Disneyland, visitors tested before exit
- Nearly 34,000 people had nucleic acid testing before being allowed to leave the theme park on Sunday
- On Sunday, 59 new community infections reported across China, says National Health Commission
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
