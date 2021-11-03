US Senator Raphael Warnock, Democrat of Georgia, has introduced a bill that would further restrict the ability of Chinese businesses to acquire US companies that hold personal data about US citizens. Photo: AFP
US senators introduce bill to further restrict Chinese acquisitions of American personal data
- Marco Rubio of Florida and Raphael Warnock of Georgia seek to extend federal oversight of foreign deals for US businesses handling personal data
- ‘Adversaries like the People’s Republic of China,’ they say, use acquisitions to stockpile data, ‘creating both privacy and national security risks’
