US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
COP26
China

Xi Jinping makes ‘big mistake’ by not showing up at COP26, says Biden

  • Xi provided a brief statement to the COP26 conference on Monday instead of attending in person or pre-recording a video address
  • Boris Johnson argues Xi’s absence does not mean that Beijing is ‘not engaging’ and says the delegation China has sent is ‘very high level’

Owen Churchill
Updated: 5:44am, 3 Nov, 2021

