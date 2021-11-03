US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping makes ‘big mistake’ by not showing up at COP26, says Biden
- Xi provided a brief statement to the COP26 conference on Monday instead of attending in person or pre-recording a video address
- Boris Johnson argues Xi’s absence does not mean that Beijing is ‘not engaging’ and says the delegation China has sent is ‘very high level’
Topic | COP26
