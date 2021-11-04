“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP “We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
China

China’s hypersonic missile technology, other military advances shift ‘global geostrategic power’, says top Pentagon official

  • China’s progress in hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence and robotics is the biggest advance since World War II technology, says Milley
  • If the US does not make a ‘fundamental change to ourselves in the coming 10 to 15 to 20 years, then we’re going to be on the wrong side of a conflict,’ he adds

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 1:03am, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP “We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE