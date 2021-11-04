“We’re witnessing one of the largest shifts in global geostrategic power that the world has witnessed”, said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Photo: AFP
China’s hypersonic missile technology, other military advances shift ‘global geostrategic power’, says top Pentagon official
- China’s progress in hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence and robotics is the biggest advance since World War II technology, says Milley
- If the US does not make a ‘fundamental change to ourselves in the coming 10 to 15 to 20 years, then we’re going to be on the wrong side of a conflict,’ he adds
Topic | US-China relations
